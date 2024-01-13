Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.27.

Capital Power stock opened at C$36.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$35.11 and a 12-month high of C$46.90.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.6168401 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

