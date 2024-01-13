Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$320.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$300.00 to C$320.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$286.92.

Shares of BYD opened at C$278.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$197.66 and a one year high of C$281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$264.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$250.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.18). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$987.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 8.488189 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

