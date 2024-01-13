BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$57.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$57.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.29.

TSE:BCE opened at C$54.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. BCE has a 1-year low of C$49.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.66.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.2594368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 158.61%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

