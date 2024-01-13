Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

