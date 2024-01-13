The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $164.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $151.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.52. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

