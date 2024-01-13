loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.75.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

LDI opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $908.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.25.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. On average, analysts expect that loanDepot will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $196,455.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,076,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,900.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $196,455.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,076,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,900.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,607.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 45,207 shares of company stock valued at $75,723 and have sold 186,832 shares valued at $528,854. Corporate insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

