Telsey Advisory Group Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $105.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,447 shares of company stock worth $13,511,615. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,992,000 after acquiring an additional 146,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $2,722,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.