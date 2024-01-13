Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $500.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $467.67.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.16 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $503.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $470.86 and a 200-day moving average of $434.54. The stock has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.