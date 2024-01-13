Needham & Company LLC Cuts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $20.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RVNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The business had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.49 million. Analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.