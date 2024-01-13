Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 1.58. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semrush will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $228,901.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $923,597.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $228,901.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,597.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 23,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $179,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,579,032 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,121,888 shares of company stock worth $11,916,039. 60.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Semrush by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,457,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,943,000 after purchasing an additional 61,990 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. grew its position in Semrush by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,555,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after buying an additional 257,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Semrush by 139.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Semrush by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

