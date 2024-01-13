TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TCON stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.97.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

