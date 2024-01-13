Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

