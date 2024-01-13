Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Sohu.com Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
