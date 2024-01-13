PGT Innovations’ (PGTI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE PGTI opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $41.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

