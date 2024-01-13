Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 48,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

