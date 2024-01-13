GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.44.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.1 %

GDDY stock opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $107.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in GoDaddy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in GoDaddy by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

