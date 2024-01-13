Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRTO. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Criteo Stock Performance

Criteo stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 201.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $154,992.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $330,853 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 4.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Criteo by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

