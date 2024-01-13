BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.83.

Shares of EA opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,250,519. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

