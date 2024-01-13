JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $190.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $169.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $176.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 103,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,080,000. Kure Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

