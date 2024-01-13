DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.68.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.5 %

DV stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05 and a beta of 1.15.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $254,221.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,059.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $313,446.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,732.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $254,221.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,233. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,064 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 116.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

