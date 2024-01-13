T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $31,729,398.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,879,931 shares in the company, valued at $112,631,133,967.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,879,931 shares in the company, valued at $112,631,133,967.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,162,222 shares of company stock valued at $186,462,891 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

