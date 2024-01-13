Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $193.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.70. Qualys has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,392 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 353.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

