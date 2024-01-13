Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,225,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,991,000 after buying an additional 40,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 660,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after buying an additional 491,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,323,000 after buying an additional 91,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

