CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.77.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth $2,150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

