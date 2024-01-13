GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $200.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

