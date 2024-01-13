SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 399,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

