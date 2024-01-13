Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $531.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,892,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 861,188 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 393,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 369,763 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

