Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $531.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.79.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Communications
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.