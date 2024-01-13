Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Shares of BGI opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Birks Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

