TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

TACT stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $45,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $195,893. Insiders own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

