InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,446 shares in the company, valued at $43,467,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,467,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,944,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,605,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,318,760. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

