InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 33.34%.
Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
