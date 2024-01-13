StockNews.com Upgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.29.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.