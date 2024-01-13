Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INFY. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Get Infosys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFY

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.