Bank of America Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ULCC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.43.

Frontier Group Price Performance

ULCC stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Frontier Group has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $227,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 508,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $227,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 508,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancient Art L.P. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,104 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,178,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 636,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,466,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 92,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,712,000 after acquiring an additional 168,926 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

See Also

