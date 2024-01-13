Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTWO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.68 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.77 and a 52-week high of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day moving average of $147.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 130,880 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after buying an additional 896,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,371.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 386,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after buying an additional 359,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

