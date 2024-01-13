Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Trimble stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

