StockNews.com Downgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.44.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 226.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

