Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Free Report) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

EGLX stock opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

