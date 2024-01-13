Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Maplebear stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,163,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,424,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

