Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

AROW stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $445.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $98,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,350.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary C. Dake acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $98,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,350.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Colin L. Read acquired 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $42,847.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,976.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,961 shares of company stock valued at $390,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

