BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,492.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,502.40 on Tuesday. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,222.16 and a 1-year high of $3,580.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,304.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3,091.81. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

