Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.09.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $154.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.93. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $157.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

