StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMNB opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $50.76.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

