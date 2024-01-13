Raymond James Cuts AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target to $10.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $239.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 139.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

