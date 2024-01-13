HC Wainwright Boosts ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $6.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.54. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.