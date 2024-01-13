Wells Fargo & Company Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $12.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.15. Accolade has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 65,435 shares of company stock valued at $937,696 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,903,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Accolade by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Accolade by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Accolade by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

