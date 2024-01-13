StockNews.com Upgrades Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $143.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.89.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after buying an additional 165,655 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.