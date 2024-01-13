Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut Apple from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 12 month low of $131.66 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.01 and its 200 day moving average is $184.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

