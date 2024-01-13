GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.44.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.