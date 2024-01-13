Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 224.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,567,000 after buying an additional 3,262,364 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after acquiring an additional 784,335 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,951,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,235,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

