National Bankshares Increases Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$11.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARR. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.70.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. The firm had revenue of C$0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0681978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.
