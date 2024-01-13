Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America raised Evergy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

Evergy stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. Evergy has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

